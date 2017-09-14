'Sine Mora Ex' news: Release date for Nintendo Switch revealed

Sine Mora EX is a side-scrolling shoot'em up that provides a unique challenge, where time is the ultimate factor. YouTube/THQNordic

The Nintendo Switch version of the famous shoot 'em up video game, "Sine Mora Ex," has been a long time coming. However, Switch players can finally get their hands on the game starting Sept. 26 in the U.S. and Oct. 10 for the rest of the world. Game developer THQ Nordic announced the final release date for the game on Sept. 13.

The enhanced version of "Sine Mora" was first announced by THQ Nordic back in March, but the announcement of the Switch version only came two months later. "Sine Mora Ex" was later released on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (PS4), and PC platforms on Aug. 8 on all territories.

The original "Sine Mora" was first released back in 2012, and was widely acclaimed by critics and players alike. The success of the game led developers Digital Reality and Grasshopper Manufacture to make an extended version, the final product being "Sine Mora Ex." The new release holds a lot of new features for the game, which includes some minor tweaks and major additions to the gameplay.

According to THQ Nordic, some added features in "Sine Mora Ex" include three new versus modes: Race, Tanks, Dodgeball; local co-op for up to 2 players in Story mode (which is also available on the Switch); new challenge levels; full English voice over (with the Hungarian VO still available as an alternative option); improved rendering; and a 16:9 Aspect ratio (instead of the 16:10).

"Sine Mora Ex" is a side-scrolling shoot 'em up video game which features both story and arcade modes. Part of the game's success is because of its stunning visuals, being a 2.5D shooter game but the gameplay world is rendered in 3D. It features anthropomorphic characters and the game setting is located on an Earth-like planet called "Seol."

"Sine Mora Ex" is now available for pre-order at the Nintendo E-Shop for $29.99.