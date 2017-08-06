'Sims 4' will not be available for the Nintendo Switch

After seven years, "Sims" is finally coming out with console versions. It was announced on July 26 that video game developer Maxim is releasing the "Sims 4" on both the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One and is set to hit the shelves for these consoles on Nov. 17. However, some people might wonder if they will have the chance to experience the game on the Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, these questions have immediately been shut down on Twitter. The following day, when fans asked about the matter, a global community manager said, "There currently are no plans to bring it to Switch at this time," breaking the hearts of long-time "The Sims" fans who own only the Nintendo Switch.

Apart from the immediate rejection of the notion, there were no explanations given as to why "Sims 4" will not be released for the Switch. Perhaps there is some conflict between Electronic Arts and Nintendo? Maybe Nintendo rejected the idea altogether, and it actually is not the game developers' fault? At this point, all anyone can do is speculate.

Luckily enough, fans can expect to play what many regard as the most polished "Sims" to date. It has been played pre-release by video game critics, and the feedback has been very positive. Compared to the already simplified versions of the previous games, "Sims 4" has made the user interface much more intuitive and player friendly — ensuring great player experience whether it be designing or creating their own house, or creating unique characters whose lives are fully controlled by players. In-game characters will also have a more diverse life track and options, opening to more possibilities for players to further create truly unique in-game individuals.

All of the updates and features are promised to be included in the console versions of the game which will make it easier for those who already have it on the PC to adapt to a console format of the game.