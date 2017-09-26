'Sims 4' expansion news: 'Cats and Dogs' DLC not coming to consoles yet

Players can choose any look they see fit for their digital pets in "Create-a-Pet." The Sims official website

"Sims 4" players will not be having pets in their digital households, at least not this November, as the developers announced on Twitter that the expansion pack "Cats and Dogs" for consoles will not share the same release date as the PC and Mac versions.

The development team for "Sims 4," called SimGurus in Twitter, recently posted that the latest upcoming downloadable content (DLC) "Cats and Dogs" is only coming for PC and Mac in November. The post was tweeted by SimGuru Drake.

Another post from a different SimGuru, Duke a.k.a. game producer Michael Duke, confirmed the news and stated that the DLC is a huge undertaking, and the PC development team is still pushing for maximum quality and polish for the game. There are no confirmed dates yet for the console versions, but Duke assured that they would be working on it once the PC version is done, presumably after November.

@SimGuruDuke will sims 4 pets come to console — JahmarWatson (@JahmarWat) September 21, 2017

This was despite the recent retailer leaks by Sklep Gram, a trusted Polish retailer website, for the "Cats and Dogs" console version, saying that it will be released on Nov. 16. The online leak has since been taken down by the retailer, which led the "Sims" community to speculate that it may have just been a placeholder date until developer Maxis agreed to a specific release date for the console version.

While the confusion has been sorted out, fans are still hoping that Duke's answer may be open-ended and that it hints at an earlier release for the console version of the DLC. Regardless, Duke assured players that "Cats and Dogs" will eventually reach consoles.

One of the most anticipated features of the expansion is the "Create-a-Pet" feature, which is the pet counterpart for "Create-a-Sim" in the base game. Like in the latter, players will have the appropriate tools to morph their pets, either cats or dogs, to fit their preferences.

"Sims 4: Cats and Dogs," is set to be released on Nov. 10 for the Microsoft Windows and Mac OS. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One owners may have to wait indefinitely for the console versions of the DLC.