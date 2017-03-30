Simple things real Christ-followers live for

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Christian life is simple. When we take our selfish desires and ambitions out of the picture and replace it with Christ's, we will find that life isn't all that hard and complicated. It wasn't meant to be that way anyway.

A simple life

Many of us think of life as a pursuit of success or excellence. While success and excellence are two good things, life isn't about just that. Yes, many try to be successful in terms of finances and careers, and also try to excel in their chosen fields or craft, but life isn't about that either.

Consider what the Lord Jesus said in Matthew 6:25, saying:

"Therefore, I say to you, take no thought about your life, what you will eat, or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body than clothing?"

Friends, life is more than what we eat or drink daily. It's more than the house we live in, the clothing we wear, the vehicles we drive, the devices we use, the companies we belong to, the job title we have at work, and the educational degrees we have attained. It's way more than what we think.

I know that might sound quite not-so-simple, but God really designed human life to be so simple. How do I say that? The answer lies here:

"Therefore, take no thought, saying, 'What shall we eat?' or 'What shall we drink?' or 'What shall we wear?' (For the Gentiles seek after all these things.) For your heavenly Father knows that you have need of all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be given to you. Therefore, take no thought about tomorrow, for tomorrow will take thought about the things of itself. Sufficient to the day is the trouble thereof." (Matthew 6:31-34)

Things real Christ-followers live for

Friends, those who truly follow Christ live for the simple things. No, they don't embrace literal poverty as a dream lifestyle, and they don't enjoy pain either. But if both of these, and more, are what God desires them to face, they willingly and joyfully face it for His glory and honour (think Acts 5:41-42).

Here are some things that real Christ-followers live for.

1. Christ

"And He died for all, that those who live should not from now on live for themselves, but for Him who died for them and rose again." (2 Corinthians 5:15)

Christ-followers live for Christ Himself. Christ-followers know, believe, value, and cherish what Christ has done for them. In response, they live for Him.

2. The Father

"For I came down from heaven, not to do My own will, but the will of Him who sent Me." (John 6:38)

Christ-followers follow Christ, even pursuing what Christ did. The Son of God Himself said that He came not to do His own will but the will of God the Father who sent Him. Those who follow Him will also want to do the Father's will, not to mention strive to live in their identity as children of God in Christ.