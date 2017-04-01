'Silicon Valley' season 4 news: HBO unveils new trailer, key art; 'The Sixth Sense' vet guest-stars in multi-episode arc

"Silicon Valley" officially returns to the small screen soon, and a new trailer for the show's fourth season has been revealed.

HBO released the two-minute trailer on Wednesday, which centers on everyone connected to Pied Piper. Those who are tied to the company are starting to freak out. Erlich (T.J. Miller) tries his best to explain the concept of "mansplaining," while Jared (Zach Woods) is never leaving his friend's side no matter what. Dinesh (Kumail Nanjiani) and Bertram (Martin Starr), on the other hand, appear to be sporting pajamas with matching designs and saying "rad." The network already released a teaser last year, but the new clip seems to fill in a few gaps in the story. The network also unveiled the first key art for season 4, featuring the main cast and the rest of the Pied Piper crew.

Plot details about the upcoming installment are being kept under wraps, but the story is expected to explore a new project for the main characters. The future might be uncertain for Richard (Thomas Middleditch), but it will surely see Haley Joel Osment join in the fun. "The Sixth Sense" star has landed a role in the series for a multi-episode guest appearance, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Osment portrays the character of an in-demand tech genius who gets along with Erlich. In the new trailer, he can be seen talking to Richard and saying, "You have the best technology that I've ever seen. You can change the world!" The number of episodes he will be in is yet to be announced.

Regarded as one of the best young actors of his generation, Osment is the first millennial male actor to have received an Academy Award nomination. The 28-year-old star is currently a recurring guest star on Hulu's "Future Man" and a cast member of Amazon's "Oasis." His other film credits in recent years include "Comedy Bang Bang," "Drunk History," "The Spoils Before Dying," and "Teachers."

The fourth season of "Silicon Valley" premieres on Sunday, April 23, at 10 p.m. EDT on HBO.