Should Christians save money for the future?

Although some Christian families can have a misconception that saving or investing money to meet future needs is a failure to believe God, the opposite is actually true. If you just take a glance over the teachings of the Bible, it clearly indicates the appropriateness of Christian saving. You will also get a transparent idea about the ways to invest money for meeting your future needs. To accomplish this objective, the first step should be taking as a stride of obedience and faith in God.

Well, not every Christian is capable of doing so! Howbeit, if you want to really flourish in your financial life, you must understand the teachings of the Bible in the best possible way. You can do this to show your actual faith in God.

According to the Bible, you should set aside resources to use them tomorrow. God is constantly supplying some of your present needs to meet your future requirements. All that you need to do is just understand what God is trying to say to you.

However, here's a listicle of various effective biblical principles for you to consider to improve your personal finances.

Read on.

Bible is against Hoarding

Biblical Source: Luke 12:16-21

Hoarding is nothing but collecting unnecessary and excessive wealth without having a defined and responsible purpose in mind. Jesus condemns the wealthy farmer who ends up hoarding resources without any goal. The Bible reveals that accumulation of any wealth shouldn't be part of general wealth at all. People are not supposed to wish for becoming as wealthy as possible.

Bible asks you to save

Biblical Source: Prov. 6:6-8, 21:20

As per the Bible, saving is something which indicates to accumulate the right material resources for a specific purpose. A wise person believes in always doing so. You are working hard for the livelihood and God is providing you with the income. Now, he expects that you should pay your taxes and donate for his work and meet the present needs.

Well, the story doesn't end here!

God even expects that you should keep some of your wealth aside to prepare for your upcoming needs. It is wise to not overspend and rather figure out the right ways to save money.

Bible says 'No' to the 'get rich quick' concepts

Biblical source: Prov. 13:11

Although the Bible doesn't ask you to forbid gambling it says that there shouldn't be any scope for quick income. The ideal and responsible approach of earning money is to smartly manage your finance while keeping away the extra resource to use later on. It might require a significant extent of time but the aforementioned one is obviously a healthy way to accumulate money over the time.

Bible prevents trusting in collected wealth

Biblical Source: Prov. 23:4-5, 1 Tim. 6:17

If you are opting for a simultaneous saving and investing strategy, you are doing it right. Howbeit, you shouldn't be overconfident about your accumulation in terms of sense of security. Rather, it is recommended that you must follow the strategy but don't trust it blindly.

Just make sure that you are trusting God while implementing your strategy and even doing the same without the strategy. This is actually what we refer as Biblical balance. Whether you end up accumulating or losing wealth, always keep Luke 11:3 in your mind.

Bible is against worrying about future needs

Biblical Source: Matt. 6:34

If you are a true Christian, don't worry about your future needs and uncertainties.

Why so?

It's because the Bible forbids you to do so. Bible says that Christians should save and invest while keeping a responsible approach in mind but don't get obsessed with various disturbing economic forecasts.

Hence, it's better to think and live in present rather than worrying too much about the future.

So, yes! while coming to the end, Christians should definitely save money but it should be without threatening any psychological values. The Bible encourages us to save money but not at the cost of letting the greed or evil take the command over our soul.

Author Bio:

Cindy Mikulski is the free time writer and full-time internet surfer. She likes to work on making in-home life better in society. She lives like an entrepreneur to support her family financially.