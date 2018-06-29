Should Christians battle against sin? Not necessarily

When I was a young minister I was surprised once by an older and very wise lady who, in a Bible study focusing on the battle against sin, said thoughtfully: 'I'm not sure that we need to think about sin very much, actually.'

It went entirely against my evangelical upbringing. Sin is what we're against. We should be on our guard against it all the time. We're tempted by the devil and our own inclinations. We need the whole armour of God to remain pure.

If our Christian life isn't about the struggle against sin, what is it about?

The more I thought about it, though, the more I saw she was right. She wasn't, by the way, talking about things like 'structural sins' that lead to poverty and injustice – those are powerful enemies that require constant vigilance – but about our personal failings and failures. We are sinners; we sin. But is characterising our Christian life as a constant battle against sin really helpful?

It's relatively rarely, I suspect, that we become conscious of a real moral choice that needs to be made between right and wrong. Of course there are times when we are extremely conscious of it – a sexual temptation like looking at pornography, for instance, or whether to tell a lie to get out of trouble. But most of the time the choices aren't nearly as stark. It isn't as though we are constantly, in our every waking moment, asked to choose between listening to the angel perched on our right shoulder or the demon on our left.

That's important, because ministers who continually preach to their congregations about the battle against sin run the risk of creating that sort of cartoon image in their minds. And because, in our practical, lived, day-to-day experience, that's not how it works, there are spiritual risks attached to that. We can feel sin isn't an issue for us, because we don't consciously face those choices very often. Or we can feel that we ought to be facing them, and become unhealthily preoccupied with identifying wrongdoing in ourselves – or, just as bad, in others. After all, if we aren't struggling against sin, there's surely something wrong with us.

But there's another way of looking at sin. It's just the state we're in, all the time. It means 'missing the mark' – and we do, a lot of the time.

We are not, even as redeemed and forgiven Christians, the people we ought to be. We aren't as generous, kind, patient and loving as we should be. We are not really Christlike. But – and this is a huge qualification – God is at work in us, 'to will and to act in order to fulfill his good purpose' (Philippians 2:13). In other words, in those areas where we're lacking – the rough edges, the ignorance, the flaws in our character – we are being smoothed, educated and repaired through the grace of God.

Partly, that happens without us even realising it. When we're growing up as children, we learn habits of thinking and ways of acting from our families. Sometimes we're explicitly corrected, but most of the time we imitate what we see, which is why parents have such a huge responsibility. When we become part of a church family, the same thing happens: we learn how to behave well from other people who behave well.

But part of it is very deliberate. It means taking time – at the end of the day, perhaps – to think about where we've fallen short in how we've dealt with people, how we have used our time, and where we could have done better than we have. Each of us, says Paul, 'will give an account of ourselves to God' (Romans 14:12).

Is that part of the battle against sin? Yes, of course: but perhaps it's a bit more realistic than the view that sees us constantly faced with stark choices between good and evil. There are spiritual dangers in the world, but we shouldn't live in it as though it's a spiritually dangerous place. Most of the time we just live, and our choices have no moral content at all. Following Christ, though, means that we are committed to become the sort of people who are sensitised to sin, who recognise it when it's there and who've developed the sort of characters that mean we automatically respond in the right way when we see it.

It's not a pitched battle, where the enemy's in uniform and easy to spot. It's more like guerrilla warfare, where most of the time nothing happens at all – but when there's an attack, it comes from someone looking just like us.

