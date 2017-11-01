Shocking sexual images displayed in full view of children in Toronto subway stations

These images of #TheSexYouWant campaign are displayed in the subways of Toronto. (PHOTO: Facebook/Gay Men's Sexual Health Alliance)

Christian blogger Elizabeth Johnston, known as the Activist Mommy, believes that the world has gone on a downward moral spiral especially after same-sex marriage has been legalized and more and more people are embracing the LGBTQ lifestyle.

But despite this belief, Johnston was still shocked to see graphic same-sex images displayed in Toronto subway stations. The photos showing gay men engaging in sexual activities were intended for a public health campaign called #TheSexYouWant.

It was being run by the Gay Men's Sexual Health Alliance to educate gay men on their options to have "the sex they want," even if they or their partners are already HIV+. Their website states that the campaign will "help you and your partners think through the decisions that can impact your health."

"While the objective of this campaign is a slight step above California's decision to downgrade the crime of willingly infecting an unsuspecting partner or recipient of a blood donation with HIV, the images featured in the ad are absolutely appalling and should be criminal," Johnston wrote on her blog.

Johnston said that the images were inappropriate not only because "homosexuality is an abomination," but also because young kids would see them while using the subway to go to school or the library.

"If this ad campaign featured equally graphic images of heterosexual sex, both left- and right-wing parents would probably have an issue with something so appalling being displayed in plain sight of young eyes," she said. "No one needs to see these abhorrent subway ads, whether they are children or commuters who simply want to go to work without having R-rated images thrust in their face before they've even been able to grab a Starbucks."