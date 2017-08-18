'Shingeki No Bahamut' season 3 spoilers: Anime's renewal status unclear due to decline in card game sales?

The second season of "Shingeki No Bahamut" titled, "Shingeki No Bahamut: Virgin Soul" YouTube/DeadMast

Fans of the anime titled "Shingeki No Bahamut" or "Rage of Bahamut" are patiently waiting for a season renewal. However, as of now, the status of the anime getting a third season may be uncertain and there may be a good reason why.

The second season of "Shingeki No Bahamut" was released in the U.S. through Amazon Prime last April, which allowed the show's fanbase to grow. But there has been no news regarding a potential season 3. According to some reports, this is because the sales of the card battle game from which the show is loosely based on are somewhat dwindling.

Another possible reason for the anime's renewal status being up in the air is the decline of the video game as well. In a report by Wired, the video game version of "Shingeki No Bahamut" reached its peak with 10 million players back in 2013, but it hit a rough year by 2016 that it forced the game's developer Cygames to shut down the English version. This year, Cygames also had to shut down the iOS version of the card game due to the decrease of users.

Android users may still be able to play the game, but they might hit a dead end afterwards. With these reasons, "Shingeki No Bahamut" season 3 has an unlikely chance of either staying on air or getting cancelled. Unless the anime's producer MAPPA has some material to use for season 3.

Season 2 of "Shingeki No Bahamut" titled "Shingeki No Bahamut: Virgin Soul" is currently airing on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom and is expected to conclude by Sept. 29. By this time, fans can expect an announcement from the producers when the second season ends in the fall.

"Shingeki No Bahamut" follows the adventures of a bounty hunter named Favaro and his nemesis Kaisar Lidfard. Kaisar Lidfard believes that Favaro is to blame for the loss of his family's prestige and titles.