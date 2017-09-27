'Shin Megami Tensei' Nintendo Switch remake: October announcement teased

A modern iteration of "Shin Megami Tensei." The game has been remade several times for different platforms since its initial release in 1992. Atlus

October will be an exciting month for Nintendo Switch owners, as "Shin Megami Tensei," another big name in the role-playing game (RPG) genre, will be getting an announcement this coming month.

Developers Atlus and SEGA teased in their new YouTube trailer that the Switch version of the post-apocalyptic RPG will be getting a major announcement on Oct. 23. The video was also shown in the "Atlus Live Special #1: Megaten Feature" during the Tokyo Game Show this month. It is worth noting that aside from the announcement date, the teaser video was the same one Atlus released back in March.

Despite the hype surrounding the game, not much information was given by the developers. Even the title, "Shin Megami Tensei," is reportedly still tentative and may change in the future or in the upcoming announcement.

Beyond the speculations, Atlus has been noticeably discreet about the Switch remake for the old game, as reported by TW Infinite, although they expressed hope that the announcement would contain updates about the Nintendo Switch version of "Shin Megami Tensei."

For those unfamiliar with it, "Shin Megami Tensei" is a post-apocalyptic RPG that was originally released for Nintendo's Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) back in 1992. The apocalypse was the result of a nuclear annihilation from the United States after a portal from the demon realm was opened on Earth.

In the game, the players will get to control a nameless protagonist living in a society where two warring factions will be battling for control over what has been left of the Earth. The title has since spawned many modern versions and was even ported to Apple's iOS in 2014.

As of the moment, there is still no release date announced for "Shin Megami Tensei" on Switch. Fans and Switch owners are advised to stay tuned to the Oct. 23 announcement by Atlus and SEGA for any updates regarding the game.