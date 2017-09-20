'Sherlock' season 5 spoilers: Sian Brooke reveals series is about to return

A photo from the BBC hit series, "Sherlock." Facebook/Sherlock.BBCW

While fans across the world are waiting for the return of Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock Holmes) to the small screens, cast member Sian Brooke (Eurus Holmes) recently hinted that "Sherlock" season 5 will be arriving sooner, if not now. Meanwhile, actress Louise Brealey (Molly Hooper) admitted that she would like to appear in the fifth installment.

Brooke teased that the blockbuster detective show, which stars Cumberbatch as the cunning private detective, will be coming back for a fifth season. She told Lorraine Kelly of ITV's "Lorraine" show, as quoted by IBTimes, "I would say it might come back. And I would love to be part of that!"

The actress — who appeared in season 4 as Eurus in the hit BBC drama — added, "The show is such a gem of a series. It is a real page-turner. When I used to get the script come through, it would be like a little present!" It was revealed in the previous season that Brooke's character was Sherlock's sister, leaving the viewers surprised.

She told the TV host that it was difficult for her not to tell anyone about her character's secret. The 36-year-old star further admitted that before she got the role, she auditioned to play several different characters. She thought that the casting team just could not make their minds up about what role suited her until she was cast as Sherlock's sister.

Talking about her experience with Cumberbatch on set, Brooke said, "Working with Benedict was so much fun. I've watched the show from the very beginning and was a huge fan. When I was offered the chance to appear in it, that blew me away."

Meanwhile, Brooke is not the only one who wants to reprise her role for a possible "Sherlock" season 5. Her co-star Brealey, who plays as Molly, said that she would love to come back to the series. The actress told Radio Times, "I mean, it was such a big part of my life. You know, seven years, and a show that was big as it was, in as many countries as it was...those things don't come around very often."

Brealey added that her role in the drama changed things for her. She also talked about just how much Molly means to her and how she would love to play her again. She quipped, "Yeah, it's strange but I just feel very protective of that character. I feel very close to her. I don't know, she just means a lot to me, which seems a bit silly."

With Brooke and Brealey's enthusiasm to return for "Sherlock" season 5, fans are hopeful that the network will renew the series.