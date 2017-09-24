'Sherlock' season 5 release date news: Will Benedict Cumberbatch return next season?

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch stars as the famous private detective in "Sherlock." Facebook/Sherlock.BBCW

Fans of Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) are eagerly waiting for his return to the television screens for "Sherlock" season 5. However, Cumberbatch has hinted that a female star could take over his detective role in the next season.

Since the fourth installment aired on BBC, it remains unknown whether the network will renew the series for another season. Its status begs speculation about the future of the show, and if it warrants a future at all. Co-creator Steven Moffat previously told Chris Evans on BBC Radio 2 about how optimistic he was regarding the fifth installment.

Moffat said, "We did [the last series] a year ago, just about, and I've been flat-out on 'Doctor Who' ever since. So I haven't really thought about it. Mark [Gratiss has] been doing other stuff as well, so we haven't sat down and had a proper talk about what we would do with another series." He added that "Sherlock" would return at some point, saying, "I sort of assume we will. I sort of assume we'll come back."

It has been months now since the creator's remarks, but there are still no words from the network. Fortunately, there might be another chance that Cumberbatch will return to the series, as Sian Brooke, who plays Eurus Holmes, dropped some major spoilers.

The actress told Lorraine Kelly on ITV's "Lorraine," "I would say it might come back. And I would love to be part of that!" She further added, "The show is such a gem of a series. It is a real page-turner. When I used to get the script come through, it would be like a little present!"

Brooke also talked about her experience working with Cumberbatch. The 36-year-old actress revealed, "Working with Benedict was so much fun. I've watched the show from the very beginning and was a huge fan." Apparently, her comments might mean that "Sherlock" season 5 could be on the plate.

Cumberbatch also recently hinted that the BBC drama could return for a new installment, however, he might not be back as the detective. When asked if he had spoken to the writers about plans for more episodes, the actor replied, "Maybe," rather than denying it. The 41-year-old star also gave Radio Times the same non-committal answer when asked if he would like to reprise his role. He even hinted at a female future for "Sherlock."

If ever he would not take the role, Cumberbatch would be glad to see a female star play as the detective. He said, "Why not? I don't care!" — before joking about a possible new title for the series: "Sherlockina — it's coming to you soon."