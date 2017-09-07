'Sherlock' season 5 release date news, rumors: Cast members tease possibility of show's return

Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and John Watson (Martin Freeman) in a promo photo for season 4 of "Sherlock." facebook.com/Sherlock.BBCW

BBC has no official announcement yet on the fifth season of "Sherlock." However, some cast members of the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer have dropped hints that the popular detective series will appear once again.

In an interview with Radio Times, Louise Brealey expressed interest in reprising her role, Dr. Molly Hooper, in season 5. Brealey revealed that the BBC series has been a huge part of her life, ever since the show premiered seven years ago. Based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's masterpiece novel "Sherlock Holmes," the series has become widely popular in different countries, which makes Brealey more interested to appear in the fifth series.

"I love Molly, and I would love to play her again," Brealey said, noting that "Sherlock" turned out to be a life-changer. "Yeah, it's strange but I just feel very protective of that character."

On the other hand, a relatively new "Sherlock" cast member, Sian Brooke, also teased that season 5 might be under development soon. The actress, known as Eurus in the BBC drama, first appeared in season 4.

Brooke appeared on ITV's "Lorraine" and revealed that "Sherlock" season 5 is very much a possibility. If ever the BBC series returns to television, she is interested to be a part of it.

"The show is such a gem of a series. It is a real page-turner," Brooke said. "When I used to get the script come through, it would be like a little present!"

To recall, the appearance of Brooke's character in "Sherlock" season 4 served as one of the main turning points in the entire series. It was revealed that Eurus is actually the sister of Sherlock. Prior to the release of the fourth season, Brooke was very careful not to spill the shocking details of her role.

According to Digital Spy, the busy schedule of "Sherlock's" main actors is the reason why season 5 is in jeopardy.

It is known by the fans that Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, who plays Sherlock's best pal James Watson, are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). As the actors are expected to shoot several scenes for their respective MCU films, the chances are slim that they can squeeze in "Sherlock" season 5 in their tight schedule.

Aside from Cumberbatch and Freeman, "Sherlock" showrunners Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss will be busy with their other TV project. They are slated to work on the new "Dracula" series, which means that "Sherlock" fans will have to be patient as it will take several years for the series' return.