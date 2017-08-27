'Shenmue III' first teaser trailer news: Nostalgic first look at anticipated, crowd-funded game

A promotional image for "Shenmue III" Ys Net

The first of hopefully many "Shenmue III" trailers has Ryo, among classic scenery and a grand orchestral soundtrack, taking off from where the last game left off, effectively drawing in viewers with a lot of nostalgia.

Ys Net has revealed the first trailer for "Shenmue III" fittingly titled "The 1st Teaser," which shows hero Ryo and his confidante Shenhua Ling. It begins where "Shenmue II" ended, with a beautiful set piece in China, wrote director and series creator Yu Suzuki for the official PlayStation blog.

Fans may be disappointed to note, however, that the 90-second trailer doesn't have much going on in the way of narration. Furthermore, the character designs doesn't look too upgraded since the game was first unveiled two years ago.

Suzuki wrote of their publishing partnership with Deep Silver which gave the game's production a much-needed kickstart.

"From the early days on the project, the team at Deep Silver really impressed me with their deep passion for the series and their desire to work with us to deliver a proper sequel that all fans will love," Suzuki wrote.

The last news that circulated about "Shenmue III" was that the Kickstarter-funded project will be delayed until 2018.

A short video message in June of Suzuki said that while new technologies allowed them to upgrade the game's graphics, it also now required more time from the developers.

"In many ways the game has become bigger and more beautiful than I initially expected," he said. "In order to achieve the game concept you supported and my sixteen year-long personal dream, we have revised the development schedule."

The game has $6.3 million in funds from close to 70,000 donors as of press time. The game was initially set to deliver a release in Dec. 2017.

"Shenmue III" will be available for PC and PlayStation 4.