'Shenmue 3' will be at Gamescom later this month

After the announcement that "Shenmue 3" will be participating at Gamescom on Aug. 22, Ys Net released an update regarding the details of the upcoming gaming event.

The "Shenmue" website has a post that informs where they will be at Gamescom, confirming that there will be a meet and greet at the entertainment area. "Shenmue" creator Yu Suzuki will reportedly be there to discuss news about the latest updates of the game. No demos nor footages will be shown to spectators, but it was assured that more updates will be available soon on their Kickstarter page.

Last June, Suzuki released a video with a statement explaining that "Shenmue 3" will be delayed, targeting a release for the second half of 2018. Spearheaded by Suzuki and developer Ys Net, the team behind the game are making good use of recent gaming technologies in order to meet expectations of fans.

When Suzuki announced the release delay, fans were unanimously sympathetic to the reasons Suzuki gave. After all, he suggested that the game is shaping up to be more ambitious than they initially thought it would be, explaining that it would be "bigger and more beautiful." "Shenmue 3" is promised to be a true open-world game, and Suzuki stated that he is working tirelessly night and day to make sure that the game is the best that it can be.

Suzuki announced the development of "Shenmue" in June 2015 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event. He mentioned he was collaborating with Microsoft and Sony to work on the game, and that they would ideally be needing $10 million dollars. He promised to do his best with whatever budget he could get.

Advertisement

It has been more than 15 years since the release of "Shenmue 2" by Sega, and with help of crowdfunding that made "Shenmue 3" the fastest Kickstarter game in history, it is slowly but surely becoming a reality. Suzuki has promised to deliver regular updates to his backers, which is a sign of good faith and tremendous dedication to making a promising new title.