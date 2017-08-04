'Shazam' release date, plot news: Horror director will deliver a lighthearted superhero movie

With the hiring of a new director for "Shazam," fans can expect production to finally start moving. However, this movie will have a different tone compared to other DC movies.

In an interview with Moviefone for his new film "Annabelle: Creation," David F. Sandberg was asked about the upcoming "Shazam" movie, which he is set to direct next.

"This will be very different than what I've done in the feature space, because it's not a horror movie and it's a much lighter tone. But it's something that I look forward to trying out, even though I plan to return to horror in some fashion," he explained.

Based on Sandberg's statement, "Shazam" could veer away from the usual dark tone incorporated by other films in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). After all, in the comics, Shazam is a lighthearted young boy named Billy Batson who can transform into an adult with superhuman strength and a sharp mind.

In the DCEU, the dark tone of "Man of Steel" was justified as it relived the death of Jonathan Kent (Kevin Costner), the adoptive father of Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill). It also saw the death of General Zod (Michael Shannon) at the hands of Superman.

Advertisement

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" was also grim as it recalled the deaths of Batman's (Ben Affleck) parents. Superman also died at the end of the movie when he got impaled by the monster Doomsday (Robin Atkin Downes).

"Suicide Squad" was the least gloomy of the three but the production design was still dark and dreary.

Sandberg strongly hinted that because "Shazam" will have a lighter tone, perhaps it would have a good amount of humor in it as well. Also, it could be brighter and more colorful.

This is in stark contrast to Sandberg's two films which belong to the horror genre. His strengths are in creating dark and ominous settings and delivering frights to audiences. It remains to be seen how the horror director will go about creating a fun and light superhero movie.

"Shazam" is targeting an April 5, 2019 release.