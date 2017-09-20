'Shazam!' release date news, updates: Filming begins this spring; working title revealed?

An image of Shazam! from "Justice League: Dark." DC Comics

"Shazam!" is next in line in Warner Bros. Pictures' series of DC superhero movies, following "Justice League" (2017) and "Aquaman" (2018). While there is a long way to go before the film flies its way to movie screens, fans now know when filming will begin and who might be appearing in the film.

A production report on What's Filming reveals that filming for "Shazam!" will begin on Feb. 5, 2018, and will end on May 4 of the same year. Production will be in Toronto, possibly at Pinewood Studios.

It is unknown if the four-month filming time slot will cover the whole movie, but if it does, then it gives the "Shazam!" team 11 months of post-production time to perfect the movie before it hits theaters.

Warner Bros. has not confirmed this schedule, however.

It also looks like the film's working title has been revealed. According to Omega Underground, the movie goes by the name "Franklin," possibly a nod to scientist Benjamin Franklin who created the theory of electrical conduction.

Meanwhile, John Cena and Joshua Sasse remain the latest, most popular names that float about when it comes to the casting of the titular hero.

Cena has been a fan favorite ever since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was cast as antagonist Black Adam in a separate iteration of Shazam's story. Sasse, on the other hand, is known for his roles in "Galavant" and "No Tomorrow."

The movie will be directed by David F. Sandberg. He has helmed the films "Lights Out" (2016) and "Annabelle: Creation" (2017).

"Shazam!" is the origin story of Billy Batson, an orphan boy granted the powers of the wizard Shazam and tasked to fight the forces of evil.

Billy is bestowed with the wisdom of Solomon, the strength of Hercules, the power of Zeus, the courage of Achilles and the speed of Mercury, collectively known as S.H.A.Z.A.M.

The movie is set to come out in April 2019.