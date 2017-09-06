'Shazam!' casting news: John Cena, Joshua Sasse rumored frontrunners for lead role

The cartoon version of "SHAZAM!" also known as "Captain Marvel," the mightiest mortal ever. Youtube/DC Entertainment

"Shazam!" is inching its way to production with the upcoming film's frontrunners and director finally revealed.

New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Entertainment, has long been in the process of developing the film. Fans can start getting excited now as "Shazam!" has two actors in the running to play Billy Batson, the orphan kid turned superhero, according to That Hashtag Show.

John Cena and Joshua Sasse are the two actors in the running to possibly play Shazam. Previously, there was a screen test where a third option was said to have been considered for the part, but the rumors have since died down as the "third, dark horse contender" has "seemingly fallen out of favor."

Cena, while most prominently known for his wrestling career, has also starred in films such as "Trainwreck" (2015) and "Sisters" (2015). He also got the top bill for playing the leads in "12 Rounds" (2009) and "The Marine" (2006). Fans have long been imagining the wrestler as "Shazam," paired specifically with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam.

Sasse, meanwhile, is best known for playing the title role in ABC's musical-comedy "Galavant." He also starred in The CW dramedy, "No Tomorrow."

The film will be directed by David F. Sandberg, who previously worked on "Lights Out" (2016) and "Annabelle: Creation" (2017).

Sandberg has hinted that there may be an official cast announced soon.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of "Annabelle," Sandberg also said that "Shazam!" is going to be a "very fun, lighthearted movie."

"To be honest, it was not a superhero I grew up with either," he said about the titular character. "So it's someone who I've learned to love later in life... so I can relate to [people who are] new to 'Shazam.' I think [it] might be a good thing that I'm doing it, because I know what you need to learn."

The film will follow the orphaned boy Billy Batson who has been given the ability to turn into the superhero Shazam, also known as Captain Marvel, whenever he says the word "Shazam."

Pending changes in the production, "Shazam!" is set to premiere in theaters on April 5, 2019.