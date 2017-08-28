Shania Twain news: Country singer would love to record with Celine Dion

Shania Twain poses on the red carpet a the Billboard Magazine's 11th annual Women in Music luncheon in New York, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Country singer Shania Twain expressed her desire to record a song alongside Celine Dion. The two popular Canadian singing sensations could come up with something truly enjoyable if the collaboration were to happen — especially since Twain hasn't released anything for a while now.

In an interview with The Cut, Twain discussed her upcoming album titled "Now" and answered other questions related to how she stays fit and her skin care regimen.

When she was asked about a possible collaboration with Dion, she immediately stated that she would gladly oblige and even went on to say that she uses Dion's songs as her go-to vocal warm-up exercises.

Twain added that her favorite Dion song is I "Drove All Night" due to the high pitch range of the backing harmony, which Twain uses to fully stretch her vocals.

According to The Sun, if the two singers were to come together, it wouldn't be the first time. Both Twain and Dion performed at the VH1 Divas Live event back in 1998. They were joined by Gloria Estefan and Carole King and James Taylor's popular classic hit "You've Got a Friend." This means that the two are no strangers to each other, but given Twain's response, it is safe to assume that the two are not very close.

Twain's upcoming album "Now" is the first album she will be releasing since 2002. One of the major reasons why it took her a while is because she was struck by Lyme disease — a bacterial infection that took a toll on her ability to sing.

Twain stated that the process of getting better took quite some time, being unable to shout. Due to this, she became uncertain about her future as a singer–songwriter and thought that she couldn't make another album.

"Now" is scheduled for release on Friday, Sept. 29.