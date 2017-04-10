'Shameless' season 8 updates: Rumors claiming Fiona will get into illegal drug trade persist

While the release date of Showtime's "Shameless" remains unknown, there are already numerous speculations on how its story will possibly pan out. However, among the many rumors attached to the said series, one that has persisted for a while is the one saying that Fiona (Emmy Rossum) may finally turn shameless, too, as she might engage in illegal drug trade.

Avid fans of "Shameless" are all too familiar with Fiona's sacrifices for her siblings in the series. She had even set aside her own shot at happiness and self-fulfillment just to fend for the rest of the Gallagher children who, despite having a mother and a father, are neglected because of their parents' irresponsible ways and vices.

To recall, the season 7 finale of the Showtime dramedy featured the death of their mother, Monica (Chloe Webb), due to brain damage. Despite the Gallagher children's issues against their mother, they still paid their last respects to her during her funeral.

While Fiona placed the stash of meth that Monica left behind inside her coffin, it is said that the she did not place everything and left some for whatever purpose. Because of this, some can't help but suspect that Fiona might have kept some of the meth so that she can eventually sell them and make a fortune out of which. Will Fiona finally get into the illegal drug trade in the upcoming season 8 of "Shameless?" Fans can only speculate for now.

On the other hand, there are also those who believe that it may have been Frank (William H. Macy) who kept the other bags of meth, either for his own personal consumption or for business as well. While this theory is more likely to happen, no one is certain if it will really be the case.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that the cameras will start rolling for "Shameless" season 8 next month as confirmed by Rossum herself on Twitter. Despite this, though, its release date is still indefinite as, allegedly, it may arrive between October this year and February next year.