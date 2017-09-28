'Shameless' season 8 spoilers, cast news: Lip and Sierra don't make it; Joan Cusack hints at return

A promotional image for "Shameless" on Showtime. Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime

"Shameless" is not known for its happy endings and the upcoming season is not going to deviate from that. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will be sober in season 8 but that does not mean happiness will be knocking on his door anytime soon.

Despite a passionate romance with Sierra (Ruby Modine) in season 7, the two will not be pursuing a romantic relationship in the upcoming season, according to TV Guide.

Sierra is not going to be absent from the show, however. While they won't be hooking up in the long term, the two will be remaining close and Sierra will be more present in the show in the upcoming season — but not because of Lip.

"You're going to be able to peek behind the curtain of what Sierra's life is," Modine revealed. "She's still working at Patsy's [Diner] but there are other elements that are at play this coming season... [We'll be] seeing the direction she's choosing to go in to better her son's life."

Speaking of romances, there may be a returning flame this season for Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy).

Joan Cusack, who won an Emmy Award in 2015 for her role as Sheila Jackson, said she may be returning to "Shameless" next year. The actress is waiting until her youngest son graduates high school, after which she may consider coming back to the show.

"I do feel like being a mom is hard work. A lot of times you're just making it up as you go along," Cusack said during the Salt Lake Comic Con last week. "You kind of look to other moms, and it's kind of like a character you have to put on and get right and do stuff."

The stars of "Shameless" were in Chicago from July to August to shoot scenes for the upcoming season.

"Shameless" season 8 premieres on Sunday, Nov. 5, 9 p.m. EST on Showtime.