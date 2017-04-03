'Shameless' season 8 rumors: Series to feature a reformed Frank

After showing the soft side of Frank (William H. Macy) in the season 7 finale of "Shameless," the latest reports claim that the Gallagher patriarch will finally make a 360-degree turn in the upcoming season of the Showtime series and will act how a responsible father should be to his children.

Following the death of Monica (Chloe Webb) due to brain damage in "Shameless" season 7 finale, fans of the Showtime dramedy were given a chance to see the usually shameless Frank in a different manner. As Frank talked to his children how much he had always loved Monica, as she was his childhood sweetheart, fans got to see a different side of the character that only left them wondering whether it will be sustained or not.

According to reports, "Shameless" season 8 may finally feature a reformed Frank. After all, everybody in the Gallagher household is expected to change their lives for the better because of the inheritance left by Monica: bags of meth that, when sold, can provide them a hefty amount of illegal money that they can use to start their lives all over again.

On the other hand, though, there are also some who can't help but be skeptical on whether Frank will really change in "Shameless" season 8. After all, many fans of the show have long given up on their hope to see Frank change for the better. Furthermore, it is believed that, while Frank is around, things cannot get better for the Gallagher children as it is alleged that Frank will drag them into the negativities of life.

Some even believe that the only way for the Gallagher children to achieve a positive change in their respective lives is when Frank dies. However, as the series is titled "Shameless," it will not be what it is supposed to be without the shameless Frank around, whom some suspect will continue to do shameful things in the upcoming season 8.

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime for its season 8 later this year.