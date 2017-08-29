'Shameless' season 8 release date, spoilers, cast news: What's next for the Gallaghers?

A promotional photo of Showtime's television show "Shameless." Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime

Showtime's "Shameless" now has a definitive release date and apparently, the show will be looking to add new cast members as well.

Given that season 7 ended with the heartbreaking loss of Monica Jean Gallagher, played by Chloe Webb, it is no surprise that the show will be introducing a new character.

It has been confirmed that Richard Flood, who has had previous stints on "Red Rock" and "Crossing Lines," will be joining the cast. Flood will be playing the part of Ford, a graduate of the prestigious Yale University with a degree in architecture.

On paper, Ford seems to be a straight edge and a nice normal guy; however, nothing is really simple when someone crosses paths with the Gallagher clan. Ford is also reported to dabble with freelance war photography and is a former seminarian. These qualities make it difficult for fans to predict exactly what his role will bring to the narrative of Showtime's dramedy.

Another new addition to the cast is Jessica Szohr, who is best known for her stint in "Gossip Girl." She will be playing the role of Nessa — a girl who will be moving to the building where Fiona, played by Emmy Rossum, is the landlord. Nessa is a lesbian with a tough exterior and is very intelligent. It is certain that Nessa and Fiona will cross paths, and it is even possible that they become romantically involved.

However, how will the two new characters interact with Fiona? And what will happen to the rest of the Gallagher family?

According to Variety, Showtime announced that Frank, played by William H. Macy, will be trying to get his life back together after the tragic loss of the previous season. Frank will probably lessen or altogether turn away from his old lifestyle to become a better person.

Season 8 of "Shameless" will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.