Shailene Woodley to run for public office?

Shailene Woodley closes her eyes as rain falls during a prayer circle at a climate change rally in solidarity with protests of the pipeline in North Dakota at MacArthur Park in Los Angeles. Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon

Actress and activist Shailene Woodley may be considering a run for public office. The "Big Little Lies" star said she has considered running for Congress.

The 25-year-old actress said in an interview with The New York Times, "There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years.' And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out."

Inspired by her recent participation in politics including Bernie Sander's campaign, Woodley also organized in 2016 a caravan from the West Coast to Philadelphia to attend a rally. She also went door-to-door campaigning for Sanders.

Woodley is also an environmental activist. She protested against the Dakota Access Pipeline and was arrested last October for trespassing in Saint Anthony, North Dakota. She pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was given one year of unsupervised probation as a result.

The "Fault in Our Stars" and "Divergent" actress also revised her stance on feminism. She spoke up twice before, once in 2014 and another in 2015, about why she did not prefer to brand herself a feminist.

"I would today consider myself a feminist," she said. "If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs."

In 2014, she said in a Time interview that she was not a feminist because she loved men, believing that there is a balance that can be found between men and women.

Meanwhile, in 2015, she told NYLON that she did not like labels, and she believed people should be able to embrace one another regardless of belief system and labels.

Woodley rose to fame when she starred as Tris Prior in the "Divergent" (2014) movie series and as Hazel Grace in "The Fault in Our Stars" (2014).