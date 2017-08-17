'Shadowhunters' season 3 release date, spoilers: Jonathan's mother Lilith will be next big bad; Magnus, Alec officially together

"Shadowhunters" promotional image. Season 3 is expected to premiere in 2018. Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries

The season 2 finale of "Shadowhunters" proved to be an eventful episode and it will pave the way for a new formidable adversary in season 3. Also, a couple's relationship may be explored more in the next chapter.

Showrunners Todd Slavkin and Darren Swimmer recently spoke with TVLine and revealed that the main antagonist will be the eerie, dirt-covered woman who appeared in the dark cave at the end of the season 2 finale. She materialized from the wraiths and crept up to the injured Jonathan Morgenstern (Will Tudor) who earlier called upon her as "mother."

That strange woman is Lilith, whose blood was used by Valentine Morgenstern (Alan Van Sprang) to experiment on Jonathan.

"She's the Big Bad in Season 3. We were very geeked out when we created her entrance. What an awesome entry into the world in that cave with the wraiths molding into one. We got really excited by that," Slavkin revealed.

It remains to be seen how Lilith will turn the Shadowhunters' world on its head. Nevertheless, with her evil wraiths behind her, it is expected that she will do some damage.

The finale also showed Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr.) and Alec Lightwood (Matthew Daddario) sharing an intimate moment together. When asked if they were officially back together, Slavkin affirmed that they were.

"It's a beautiful thing as we move forward into Season 3. We're exploring the intimacy and domesticity and pushing that relationship farther along with added complications," he added.

Meanwhile, Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) may take a darker turn in season 3 after stabbing her father to death for killing Jace Wayland (Dominic Sherwood).

Slavkin commented that Clary will never be the same after this, with both parents dead, one by her own hands.

The showrunner said, "There's no going back to the little 18-year-old talking about art school. She's embracing her Shadowhunter heritage more than ever."

Season 3 of "Shadowhunters" is expected to return in early 2018.