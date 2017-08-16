'Shadowhunters' season 3 release date, spoilers: EPs tease new big bad, darker Clary

A promotional image for "Shadowhunters." Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries

"Shadowhunters" just wrapped up its second season, but showrunners Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin are already laying out what fans can expect in the next installment.

In the season 2 finale of "Shadowhunters," Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) successfully killed Valentine Morgenstern (Alan Van Sprang) and resurrected Jace Wayland (Dominic Sherwood). However, Jonathan/Sebastian Verlac (Will Tudor) opened a portal to Edom, allowing the demons to escape.

"Beside Still Water" ended with a quick glimpse of a winged female demon that had black snakes protruding from her. Much to everyone's surprise, the mysterious woman referred to Jonathan as her child.

"Her name is Lilith," said Slavkin, 51, in an interview with TV Line, revealing she will be the big bad of "Shadowhunters" season 3. "Her blood runs through Jonathan Morgenstern. It was her blood that Valentine used to experiment on poor young Jonathan."

No additional details were given about the mysterious woman. But in the series' book counterpart, Lilith — who possesses human-level intelligence and distinctive identities — will bring Jonathan back to life, which may eventually prompt the next war.

Aside from Lilith, viewers may also witness a much darker Clary in "Shadowhunters" season 3. The red-haired protagonist will now begin her training to become a Shadowhunter and learn how to properly use her unique powers.

"Clary will never be the same after this," Slavkin added. "There's no going back to the little 18-year-old talking about art school. She's embracing her Shadowhunter heritage more than ever."

Interestingly, Clary possesses a variety of physical and mental abilities, including enhanced strength, stamina, speed, agility and coordination. She is also able to effortlessly see through most magical illusions and layers of glamour over reality.

Since she has a pure angel blood, Clary can make new runes: Sunlight, Deactivation, Open and Portal. She is also able to handle heavenly weapons such as the Seraph Blades.

"Shadowhunters" season 3 is scheduled to debut in 2018.