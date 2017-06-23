'Shadowhunters' season 2 spoilers: Will show introduce new pairing?

In the latest episode of "Shadowhunters" season 2, fans saw Jace (Dominic Sherwood) and Maia (Alisha Wainwright) go from hating each other's guts to undressing each other at a back alley. Could this sweet moment be the start of something new?

Those who have been following the show know that Jace loves Clary (Katherine McNamara), and Maia has romantic feelings for Simon (Alberto Rosende). Unfortunately, both Clary and Simon are unavailable, which is why TV Line speculated that there will be nothing serious between Jace and Maia. They are only using each other to keep themselves preoccupied as they wait on the objects of their affection.

A statement from Maia herself confirmed the said theory. She said that what happened did not mean anything to her. Even fans would agree at the lack of chemistry between Jace and Maia. Reviews saying that their pairing is not working quickly sprouted throughout the internet right after they had their not-so-sweet moment at the back alley.

At this point, Clary and Simon are still clueless about what happened between Jace and Maia. If Clary finds out, it could strongly affect the decision she will be making in the upcoming fourteenth episode.

Clary was asked to go on a mission with Jace. It involved penetrating the Seelie Court which is ruled over by a manipulative queen. The Seelie Queen, whose identity is still a big mystery, can easily twist the truth into a lie and make everyone fall for it easily. Jace, knowing this, warned Clary but she was so confident that everything will turn out as planned in the Seelie Court. Simon joined the two, feeling confident as well. He believed that Clary would be by his side no matter what.

Advertisement

The three succeeded in invading the Seelie Court, but the two ended up getting captured. In order to free them, the Seelie Queen told Clary that she must kiss the person she loves the most.

In the novel, Clary kissed Jace. However, this is not a guarantee that the series will unfold the same way. Blasting News pointed out that even if Jace and Clary already know that they are not siblings, Simon is still Clary's boyfriend.

Find out whom Clary chooses. Catch "Shadowhunters" season 2 episode 14 on Monday, June 26, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.