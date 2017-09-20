'Shadow of the Colossus' news: Sony gives first look at PlayStation 4 remake

"Shadow of the Colossus" is coming to PlayStation 4 in 2018. YouTube/PlayStation

PlayStation 4 owners are in for a treat. After months of anticipation, Sony Computer Entertainment has finally released a brilliant first sneak peek for the "Shadow of the Colossus" remake.

On Monday, Sept. 18, Sony Computer Entertainment showed off the new and improved version of "Shadow of the Colossus" at the annual Tokyo Game Show in Chiba, Japan.

While the game content is the same as the original version, the PS4 remake will offer a new control scheme to fit modern gaming preferences. Despite that, players can still opt to use the original controls.

"It's the same, but player preferences for controls and such change over time, so we're working on implementing a more modernized way to play," Sony Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida said in an interview with Famitsu. "And of course you can play with a feel of the original version, but what we're doing is showing how great the original work is, using today's technology. Ueda-san (ICO, Shadow of the Colossus, and the Last Guardian lead designer Fumito Ueda) wasn't that involved much this time."

The "Shadow of the Colossus" follows the adventures of a young man, Wander (voiced by Kenji Nojima), whose goal is to resurrect a mysterious woman named Mono (Hitomi Nabatame). Yet before that, he should first find and kill the 16 Colossi spread throughout the Forbidden Lands.

However, it is not as easy as it seems. Aside from the fact that they are hard to find, the Colossi – Valus, Quadratus, Gaius, Phaedra, Avion, Barba, Hydrus, Kuromori, Basaran, Dirge, Celosia, Pelagia, Phalanx, Cenobia, Argus, and Malus – can create strong blasts of brutal force and use a unique energy to further shield themselves against Wander.

The PS4 remake of "Shadow of the Colossus" is intended to hit store shelves sometime in 2018. While waiting, fans can check out the one-minute long trailer below.