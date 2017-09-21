'Shadow of the Colossus' getting a remake for PlayStation 4

"Shadow of the Colossus" is getting a remake for the PlayStation 4. YouTube/PlayStation

"Shadow of the Colossus," one of the best games in the older PlayStation platforms, is making a comeback on the PlayStation 4.

The new version, which was first announced during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) earlier this year, released a new trailer showcasing its breathtaking graphics and epic atmosphere.

The original "Shadow of the Colossus" game was first released for the PlayStation 2 in 2005. It is also considered a spiritual successor to the game "Ico." In 2011, a remastered version of the two games were released for the PlayStation 3.

This new remake will be built from the ground up, without using any of the original assets or those from the remastered version. However, it will still be the same game as the classic.

"The game content is the same as the original version, but all the assets are being remade," said Sony Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida in a report by Siliconera. "I figured we could use such tech to make if we're going to make Shadow of the Colossus in the PS4 era."

While it will be the same game at its core, the developers are also implementing some improvements in the controls and the some elements of the gameplay.

"Player preferences for controls and such change over time, so we're working on implementing a more modernized way to play," said Yoshida. "And of course you can play with a feel of the original version, but what we're doing is showing how great the original work is, using today's technology."

Bluepoint Games, who handled the remaster, is also overseeing the PS4 remake. It has not been announced if there are plans of also remaking "Ico" for the current generation of PlayStation.

There is no exact date of release yet, but the new "Shadow of the Colossus" is expected to be released sometime in 2018. Once released, the game will be exclusive to the PS4.