'Sex and the City' news: Why Carrie and Big shouldn't have ended up together
"Sex and the City" writer Candace Bushnell, 58, has admitted that she regrets having Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) end up together.
"Well, I think, in real life, Carrie and Big wouldn't have ended up together," Bushnell said in an interview with The Guardian, adding, "But at that point the TV show had become so big. Viewers got so invested in the storyline of Carrie and Big that it became a bit like [Pride and Prejudice's] Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennett."
Personally, Bushnell would have rather seen Carrie live on without Big. But, "Sex and the City" turned into a phenomenon that not having Carrie and Mr. Big end up together would have disappointed viewers.
"It became part of the lexicon," Bushnell continued. "And when people are making a TV show, it's show business, not show art, so at that point, it was for the audience and we weren't thinking about what the impact would be 10 years later."
Following Bushnell's interview, many fans are now wondering whether a third "Sex and the City" film will happen. In September 2016, Parker gave a little more context as to why a third film would not be such a bad idea.
"It's never been a 'no'... it's always been an 'if' and 'when'," the 52-year-old actress and producer said in an interview with Marie Claire.
It is rumored that a script for the third and final film has been approved, but no filming date has been announced yet.
"Sex and the City," which aired from 1998 until 2004, followed the lives of four women — Carrie, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) — who remained inseparable in spite of their diverse natures and ever-changing sex lives. The series went on to spawn two feature films — "Sex and the City" (2008) and "Sex and the City 2" (2010).
