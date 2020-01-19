Seventeen Magazine's must-see romantic movie for 2020 is Jeremy Camp biopic

Seventeen Magazine, which some Christians have even shunned because of its secular content, has a surprising pick for its number one romantic movie of 2020 - Christian movie "I Still Believe".

The biopic tells the moving story of Christian singer Jeremy Camp's relationship with his late wife Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who died of ovarian cancer just four months after they were married in 2000.

The movie tops Seventeen Magazine's list of the seven most romantic movies to see this year, and stars Shania Twain, Riverdale star KJ Apa and Britt Robertson.

The biopic is inspired by Camp's song of the same name, which was inspired by his heartbreaking loss.

It speaks of his decision to continue believing in God's faithfulness "even when I don't see", and has been an enduring hit on Christian radio over the years.

According to Faithwire, it is the first time that Seventeen Magazine has selected a Christian film to its list of top romantic movies in its 74-year-history.

Jasmine Gomez of Seventeen Magazine neglected to mention that Jeremy is a Christian worship artist but nevertheless gave it a shout out.

"Riverdale's K.J. Apa stars in this romantic movie about singer/songwriter Jeremy Camp," she wrote.

"The movie follows Jeremy's life, including his marriage to his first wife, Melissa. Melissa was diagnosed with ovarian cancer just before they were married, but the pair continued on with their relationship through Melissa's illness."

"I Still Believe" is produced by Studio Kingdom, founded by Jon and Andrew Erwin. They directed "I Can Only Imagine", the hit movie about the true-life story of Bart Millard, the frontman of MercyMe, and how he was inspired to write the song of the same name. It pulled in $83.5m at the box office after being made with just a $7m budget.