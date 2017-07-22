'Seven Deadly Sins' season 2 news: Official title, release date revealed

"Seven Deadly Sins" fans do not have to wait long before they see the strongest and cruelest order of Holy Knights together again. It has been confirmed that the second season, officially titled "The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of the Commandments," will premiere in January 2018.

The announcement was made during this year's Nanatsu no Taizai FES event in Tokyo, Japan on July 16, Anime News Network reported. On top of that, an anime film was also announced for a summer 2018 debut.

While plot details are still scarce, multiple reports have suggested that the second season of "Seven Deadly Sins" will follow the adventures of Meliodas, Merlin, Diane, Gowther, King and Ban in finding the last member of the Seven Deadly Sins — Escanor.

Known as the Lion's Sin of Pride, Escanor is the only confirmed human among the group. He is renowned for gaining enormous power during the day and gradually becoming weaker with the setting of the sun, leaving him fragile and submissive at night.

Now that Hendrickson is dead and gone, the Seven Deadly Sins will have a new threat to face called the Ten Commandments. It is an extremely powerful group of 10 elite warriors who are the strongest amongst the Demon Clan.

Each member of the Ten Commandments possesses a unique power gifted to them by the Demon King. For instance, Derieri was bestowed with the commandment of Purity, but its curse and activation condition are currently obscure.

Estarossa, on the other hand, was bestowed with the commandment of Love. The individuals who stand before him with hatred in their hearts will be rendered powerless to harm or cause damage to any other person.

Since Zeldris was bestowed with the commandment of Piety, those who turn their back to him are considered a traitor and are cursed into serving the Demon King until its death.

"Seven Deadly Sins" season 2 is directed by Takeshi Furuta. While waiting, fans can check out next installment's teaser below.