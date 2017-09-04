'Settlers of Catan' getting a Virtual Reality version to be released this year

"Catan" is getting a Virtual Reality version, to be released soon. YouTube/Experiment 7

The classic board game "Settlers of Catan" is one of the most iconic board games ever, and has stood the test of time. Many people are still playing the game today, more than two decades since it was first published. Now, the beloved board game is getting a high tech variety, as a version of the game is set to arrive in Virtual Reality (VR) later this year.

The new version is being developed by the game studio Experiment7, with the help of feedback from the original creators of the game. Dubbed "Catan VR," the game will be coming to Oculus Rift and Gear VR.

"Catan VR" will feature a new and immersive virtual reality environment, but will still stay true to the classic board game.

A video teasing the new game was also released. The trailer featured "Catan" creator Klaus Teuber being handed a VR headset by his son, Benny. When the game designer put it on, he saw his creation "Catan" in VR.

Unfortunately, the trailer did not reveal any actual footage from the VR version of the game, so fans will have to wait a little longer to know what it is going to look like.

"The game I made in our living room with my family 25 years ago in virtual reality? It's incredible," said Teuber in a report from Nerdist. "I never imagined actually stepping into the world of Catan when we first started making cut-outs and dreaming about exploring new lands."

A VR version of the game shows a lot of potential in changing the experience of playing "Catan." Players will be able to see firsthand how the resources are being gathered, or how new roads, settlements, and cities are built.

The official release date of "Catan VR" has not been announced, but it is expected to arrive before or during this year's holiday season.