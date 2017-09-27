Serena Williams focused on tennis comeback weeks after giving birth

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Despite giving birth earlier this month, Serena Williams revealed that she has set for herself the most outrageous goal of returning at the Australian Open in January 2018. Her friend and tennis superstar Caroline Wozniacki also affirmed that the new mother is focused on her comeback to the sports world.

In a recent interview Vogue, she spoke about the impact of motherhood on her successful tennis career. It appears that she will not be retiring from the court, as she has already started preparing for her comeback early next year, just three months after giving birth.

The tennis icon explained, "I used to think I'd want to retire when I have kids, but no. I'm definitely coming back. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there's no better feeling in the world."

She went on to admit that it might be the most outrageous plan ever. Yet, she boldly quipped, "In this game you can go dark fast. If I lose, and I lose again, it's like, she's done. Especially since I'm not 20 years old. I'll tell you this much: I won't win less. Either I win, or I don't play."

Needless to say, her friend Wozniacki assured that Williams has remained focused on her tennis career although it has only been weeks after she became a mother. She said via Yahoo Sports, "Serena, I think she can be focused on both [the baby and tennis]. I think she's going to do a strong comeback but I think at the same time she's enjoying being a mum as well and getting that whole experience. I think it's very special."

Wozniacki also revealed that Williams has sent pictures of her new baby girl, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. She gushed, "She's so cute and I'm looking forward to meeting her."