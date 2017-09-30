'Sense8' finale release date, plot news: Production underway, filming locations revealed

A promotional photo for "Sense 8" Facebook/Sense8TV

Good news, "Sense8" fans: production for the Netflix series' two-hour special has officially started.

Series star Miguel Angel Silvestre, who plays the role of Lito Rodriguez on the show, broke the good news on Wednesday on his personal Instagram account. Posting a shot of his watermarked script, the actor wrote: "Allá vamos! There we go! #netflix #sense8special."

Silvestre's photo revealed important details regarding the show's production. For starters, there are handwritten notes which presumably are the filming locations: Berlin, "Bruselas" (Brussels), Paris, and "Napoles" (Naples).

According to Entertainment Weekly, Berlin, which is Wolfgang's (Max Riemelt) hometown, is expected to be the home base for scenes which would feature the locksmith. Paris, on the other hand, is where Kala (Tina Desai) and Wolfgang were supposed to be headed before the latter was captured in the finale. As for Brussels and Naples, they have never been featured on the show.

Aside from the locations, Silvestre's photo also revealed that two acclaimed authors have come on-board the upcoming "Sense8" special. The script credits series co-creator Lana J. Watchowski alongside David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Mitchell is best known for writing the original novel "Cloud Atlas," which Lachowski, her sister, Lilly, and Tom Tykwer adapted as a feature film in 2012. Hemon, on the other hand, is a Bosnian MacArthur grant-winning writer, whose works include "Nowhere Man" and "The Lazarus Project."

Both men fill in co-creator J. Michael Straczynski's spot in the writer's room. Straczynski confirmed on Twitter he's taking the backseat this time after he "took on other writing responsibilities" following the show's cancellation in June.

Plot-wise, there isn't much known yet, but it will likely pick up where season 2 ended. As seen from the finale, Whispers (Terrence Mann) and his organization took Wolfgang as a prisoner. The rest of the cluster staged an ambush in London and, in turn, kidnapped Whispers.

The "Sense8" special is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2018.