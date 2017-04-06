'Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash' release date set this summer; players can use cards to customize attacks

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Another Japanese game is set to be released in the West. "Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash" will soon be released in Europe and North America for PlayStation 4, and here are details that should be known by those who are planning to get it.

"Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash" has gathered positive reviews from players in Japan, specifically for its five-vs-five water gun battles that feature different water sports. Aside from this, it offers the popular "Senran Kagura" series with the characters' bathing suits being shown-off.

The game is described as a third-person "shooter," where players take down their opponents by choosing a variety of water guns. Gamers from the West are specifically interested about it as it is being compared with "Splatoon," but with a different kind of physics.

There are 40 playable female characters available in the game, aside from the customizable weapons that can be used. Different kinds of water-themed stadiums are up for grabs, ensuring all players that hours of gameplay could be spent in one single match.

The great thing about "Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash" is that it comes with single and online multiplayer modes. The latter mode can accommodate a group of 10 players who may work for or against each other.

To make the game more complex, pet cards are also up for grabs. There are 800 cards that can be mixed and matched and use it to strategize an attack.

According to the game description, players can "equip any combination of six skill cards and three pet cards per match for a combo their opponents will never see coming."

It is expected that "Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash" will be released this summer. Its release schedule is speculated to be around this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, which is set to happen on June 13 to 15. The title was released in Japan on March 16 solely for the PS4.

More details about the game are expected to come out soon.