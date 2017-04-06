'Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash' release date set this summer; players can use cards to customize attacks
Another Japanese game is set to be released in the West. "Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash" will soon be released in Europe and North America for PlayStation 4, and here are details that should be known by those who are planning to get it.
"Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash" has gathered positive reviews from players in Japan, specifically for its five-vs-five water gun battles that feature different water sports. Aside from this, it offers the popular "Senran Kagura" series with the characters' bathing suits being shown-off.
The game is described as a third-person "shooter," where players take down their opponents by choosing a variety of water guns. Gamers from the West are specifically interested about it as it is being compared with "Splatoon," but with a different kind of physics.
There are 40 playable female characters available in the game, aside from the customizable weapons that can be used. Different kinds of water-themed stadiums are up for grabs, ensuring all players that hours of gameplay could be spent in one single match.
The great thing about "Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash" is that it comes with single and online multiplayer modes. The latter mode can accommodate a group of 10 players who may work for or against each other.
To make the game more complex, pet cards are also up for grabs. There are 800 cards that can be mixed and matched and use it to strategize an attack.
According to the game description, players can "equip any combination of six skill cards and three pet cards per match for a combo their opponents will never see coming."
It is expected that "Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash" will be released this summer. Its release schedule is speculated to be around this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, which is set to happen on June 13 to 15. The title was released in Japan on March 16 solely for the PS4.
More details about the game are expected to come out soon.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
-
The faith of Chuck Norris in 7 quotes
He's the Karate champion turned actor and when he speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Concern grows as guaranteed Lottery funding for repairs to Christian and other places of worship is axed
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- Prince William reads 'The Good Samaritan' at 'Service of Hope' for London attack victims
- Archbishop of Canterbury at Spring Harvest: 'We are going to heal the world's separation from God.'
- Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
- #OneforAll: Christian festival opens with plea for Church unity as 'family'
- Pope Francis laments deaths in Syria chemical attack as top Bishop says the carnage 'shocks the soul'
- Evangelical charity is helping people 'come to know Jesus' and rise out of poverty in Africa and Iraq, UK boss says
- Labour heavyweight Hilary Benn tells Christian group we are in 'Winter of political discontent' over Brexit
- Pakistani prosecutor who offered jailed Christians freedom if they convert to Islam suspended
- Yoga is 'acceptable' for Christians but not a route to God, says Indian Church
- 'God of peace, help us fulfil the dream of unification' - the powerful Easter prayer of Christians of North and South Korea