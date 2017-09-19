Selena Gomez reveals she feels like she has 'no friends'

Actress Selena Gomez arrives for the "Louis Vuitton Series 3" Exhibition gala opening in London, Britain September 20, 2015. Reuters/Luke MacGregor

There is no doubt that Selena Gomez is the most popular personality on Instagram, with more than 100 million followers. Despite "knowing" a lot of people, she doesn't consider many of those to be her close friends and admits that she actually has only "three good" pals she trusts enough to confide in.

Being one of the famous celebrities in the world is not all glamour, and the 25-year-old star has been very open about the pressures of being in the public eye. She has been in front of the camera since she was a child — growing up into the world of music, becoming one the biggest singers worldwide, and even trying her luck at producing via the Netflix hit series, "13 Reasons Why."

Despite her success, Gomez revealed how hard being a celebrity is. She might be the most-followed person on social media, but in a recent interview with Business of Fashion, the pop star confessed, "You have to figure out the people that are in your circle. I feel like I know everybody but have no friends."

Although Gomez enjoys being connected to people, she thinks that it is "important" to set boundaries to make sure that she's respected and not walked over. She further revealed, "I have like three good friends that I can tell everything to, but I know everyone. I go anywhere and I'm like, 'Hey guys, how's it going?'"

The songstress also shared her new perspective on the ways social media influence and affect relationships with peers. She said, "I see a disconnect from real life connections to people, and that makes me a little worried." However, she quipped that social media is an amazing way to stay connected and learn more about things.

Meanwhile, Gomez used social media for good to voice her opinion on political controversies. She recently went on Instagram to express her response to President Donald Trump's plan to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) for six months.

The "Fetish" singer wrote, "My definition of dreamer is someone that thinks big and believes anything is possible. The wonderful people being threatened by the unfortunate reversal of DACA are exactly that." She encouraged her followers to defend the program.