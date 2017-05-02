Selena Gomez records 'secret audio' with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber

"Jelena" is a pairing the world knows too well. However, even though Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber and American singer and actress Selena Gomez have ended their romantic relationship, people are still curious to know if they "miss" being together.

Just this week, ELLE shared a song recorded by the two as it got leaked on SoundCloud. According to them, the secret song "Steal Our Love" was recorded by Bieber and Gomez sometime between 2013 and 2014.

The period was reportedly a rocky time for the famous ex-couple, as shown in the song's lyrics. Here are some of the most heartbreaking lines from "Steal Your Love": "I can't seem to hide from the lies; I've built these walls so high that I can't climb myself. And just when I feel I've fallen down, you pick me up right off the ground. They can't keep between us two right now, and they can't steal our love."

These days, the two big stars appear to be way past the "regretting the breakup" stage. Gomez is already with another Canadian singer, songwriter and producer, The Weeknd. The two confirmed their dating status in an Instagram post in April.

Selena with The Weeknd

Meanwhile, the "Love Yourself" singer has been involved in several dating rumors. The latest gal linked to him is "Pitch Perfect 2" star Hailee Steinfeld, who made her debut as a music artist in the second quarter of the year. According to TMZ, the two first met through Carl Lentz, who is a pastor at the church that both Bieber and Steinfeld attend.

While it is unlikely that Bieber and Gomez get back together anytime soon, fans can listen to the leaked song which the two made when they were till together.