Selena Gomez records 'secret audio' with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber
"Jelena" is a pairing the world knows too well. However, even though Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber and American singer and actress Selena Gomez have ended their romantic relationship, people are still curious to know if they "miss" being together.
Just this week, ELLE shared a song recorded by the two as it got leaked on SoundCloud. According to them, the secret song "Steal Our Love" was recorded by Bieber and Gomez sometime between 2013 and 2014.
The period was reportedly a rocky time for the famous ex-couple, as shown in the song's lyrics. Here are some of the most heartbreaking lines from "Steal Your Love": "I can't seem to hide from the lies; I've built these walls so high that I can't climb myself. And just when I feel I've fallen down, you pick me up right off the ground. They can't keep between us two right now, and they can't steal our love."
These days, the two big stars appear to be way past the "regretting the breakup" stage. Gomez is already with another Canadian singer, songwriter and producer, The Weeknd. The two confirmed their dating status in an Instagram post in April.
Meanwhile, the "Love Yourself" singer has been involved in several dating rumors. The latest gal linked to him is "Pitch Perfect 2" star Hailee Steinfeld, who made her debut as a music artist in the second quarter of the year. According to TMZ, the two first met through Carl Lentz, who is a pastor at the church that both Bieber and Steinfeld attend.
While it is unlikely that Bieber and Gomez get back together anytime soon, fans can listen to the leaked song which the two made when they were till together.
-
Geri Halliwell says she conceived her second child after asking God to 'prove' He exists
After struggling to conceive, the Spice Girls singer believes her second child is a gift from above.
-
Harry Potter and the Christian gospel: Three Christian moments in the Harry Potter books
It's the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book. The series has long been a focus extreme religious reaction with some Christians arguing the series is a gospel analogy and others that it promotes a dangerous acceptance of the occult.
- The Christian pastor who was raped on her wedding day – and has forgiven her attackers
- More beer, less booty: the perilous pressures of Bible translation
- Why Mark Zuckerberg will never be my pastor
- Married and ordained together: Why this couple are hopeful for the Church of England
- The future of faith: 5 tech upgrades your church needs today
- Cardinal George Pell: Key facts that we know about him
- Prince William and Harry to attend rededication of Diana's grave
- Would you rather an atheist to an evangelical Christian as Prime Minister? Canadians say they would
- Why Christians, of all people, should understand the difference between knowledge and truth
- Three car bombs hit Damascus, at least seven people killed
- Germany approves same-sex marriage in historic bill opposed by Christian chancellor Angela Merkel
- ISIS under pressure in Iraqi and Syrian strongholds, launches counter-attack
- Russian Orthodox TV network attacks LGBT people by offering to pay for one-way flights
- Top Muslim scholars seek new law saying violence in God's name is 'incompatible with Islam'
- Rebel 'missionary bishop' Andy Lines to be consecrated