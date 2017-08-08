Selena Gomez 'really proud' of boyfriend The Weeknd's sexy cover shoot with supermodels

Singer Selena Gomez arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 22, 2015 Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Selena Gomez is proud of her boyfriend The Weeknd's recent photo shoot for the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine, which he did with two supermodels Adriana Lima and Irina Shyak.

Instead of feeling threatened or jealous when she saw her boyfriend being smothered by sexy supermodels, the 25-year-old singer had nothing but praises for here significant other. "She's really proud and thinks he looks so hot," a source close to the singer told Hollywood Life.

Under different circumstances, Gomez would have felt really jealous, seeing two supermodels getting their hands all over her boyfriend. Her reaction is an indication that the two are in a very good place. The source also said that The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) "makes her feel so safe," and that he went out of his way to make sure Gomez was okay with the cover shoot.

"That level of respect makes such a difference. Instead of feeling jealous, she felt included," the source added.

It seems that Gomez has found a great boyfriend in The Weeknd. The singer also spoke about her insecurities when she was younger and in past relationships in an interview with In Style.

"I've wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn't," she admitted. "Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure." The "Fetish" singer said it is very important for her to develop her relationships with her family and friends, and not let a single guy influence her.

"You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you," she said. She also shared that she's very happy with her romantic relationship right now and that she's very lucky that The Weeknd is also her best friend.

Gomez herself will be featured on the cover of the latest issue of In Style magazine.