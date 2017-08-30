Selena Gomez news: Singer's Instagram hacked with nude pics of Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez (R) and ex-boyfriend Justin at the 2011 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Selena Gomez, 25, is the latest A-list celebrity to fall victim to hackers.

On Monday, Aug. 28, her Instagram account was compromised and posted several full-frontal, NSFW photos of her ex-beau Justin Bieber, 23. The hackers also included a caption saying, "LOOK AT THIS N***A LIL SHRIMPY." They even tagged themselves but it appears that these handles were simply troll accounts with nothing substantial in them.

As Gomez's Instagram account is the world's most popular — boasting an eye-popping 125 million followers, it can be safely assumed that millions of people saw the post before it was quickly taken down.

The photos in question were taken way back in 2015. Justin Bieber was vacationing in Bora Bora with rumored girlfriend Jayde Pierce when a photographer chanced upon the "Despacito" singer baring it all in front of his villa. Of course, the paparazzi couldn't help but snap a few very revealing photos, according to Mail Online.

However, the photos weren't online for very long. The post went live around 2:45 p.m. EDT, after which Gomez's entire Instagram page went down. Her record label took responsibility for the temporary shutdown after realizing that the page had become compromised, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Fans can recall the happier times of the former couple. The pair dated on and off from 2010 to 2015, during which both their careers skyrocketed. They were dubbed as "Jelena" and though it has been years since Bieber and Gomez called it quits, it appears that Bieber's past continues to haunt her to this day.

Bieber has not made any official announcements yet regarding this latest NSFW episode. He has, however, posted several photos recently on his own Instagram which currently has over 91 million followers.

As for Gomez, she and boyfriend The Weeknd were no-shows at Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards. Although The Weeknd was slated to perform, he "just didn't feel like attending."