Selena Gomez news: Singer enjoys spending time with boyfriend The Weeknd

A photo of Selena Gomez at a pre-Oscar party in 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Former Disney child star Selina Gomez has been spotted spending quality time with her boyfriend, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the main man behind music moniker The Weeknd, on numerous occasions. Sources have been following the two closely, witnessing them happily going around in public together.

The Sun reported that the two were seen at Disneyland in Los Angeles, California. Gomez was sporting a large red shirt, with her legs being very visible to the public eye. Having worked with Disney before, she probably got a discount for the date. The creative musician behind the "Fifty Shades of Grey" soundtrack was seen wearing a jacket, a black t-shirt and what appeared to be jogging pants.

The couple enjoyed classic Disneyland rides such as Space Mountain. They spent almost three hours in the popular theme park before they moved on to their date.

During their dates, it appeared that the couple maintained close proximity of each other, which is a sign of the early stages of a relationship. The happy duo is very much in love.

Vogue reported that Gomez and Tesfaye have been wearing coordinated outfits for a while now, and one of the most notable events wherein this occurred was at the popular music festival Coachella where musicians and producers gather to do live sets for fans.

Tesfaye is currently enjoying a break from his world tour which started last January. The next part of his tour will resume sometime in September. From the looks of it, he is spending as much time with Gomez as he can before he returns to his hectic schedule.

The couple started dating this year and made their relationship official during the Met Gala last May. They appear to be going strong, as Gomez has definitely moved on from her controversial relationship with Canadian pop star Justin Bieber.