Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning join cast of untitled Woody Allen film

Woody Allen is at it again. Having just recently finished his latest film "Wonder Wheel," the director already has an announced cast for the next movie he's working on. Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning and Timothée Chalamet will be joining Allen's yet untitled film, to be released by Amazon Studios.

Recording artist and former Disney star Selena Gomez will be co-starring the untitled Woody Allen film with Elle Fanning, who recently had a supporting role in "The Beguiled" (2017) alongside Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst. With them is the breakthrough actor from "Call Me by Your Name" (2017), Timothée Chalamet. Gomez produces the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why."

Known for being secretive with his movie production, Allen has released no other information about the upcoming film, except that it will be released by Amazon Studios. Allen has collaborated previously with Amazon on his film "Cafe Society" (2016) and television series "Crisis in Six Scenes" (2016).

The 81-year-old director is also set to have his latest film "Wonder Wheel" released under Amazon. Set in 1950s Coney Island, the movie stars James Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet. The film is produced by Letty Aronson, Erika Aronson and Ed Walson.

"Wonder Wheel," whose screenplay Allen also wrote, will premiere Dec. 1 in select markets, to be followed by a theatrical expansion and streaming availability exclusively for Amazon Prime users. It is set to close out the 2017 New York Film Festival, which heightens the chances of the film being nominated for the Oscars. Oscar winners "Moonlight" and "Manchester by the Sea" were both featured in the New York Film Festival prior to the awards night.

Woody Allen is known for his films "Annie Hall" (1977), "Manhattan" (1979) and "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1986). His career has been fraught with allegations from ex-partner Mia Farrow on the sexual assault of their adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow. No convictions have been made to this day.