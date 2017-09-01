Selena Gomez and The Weeknd sport matching Puma sneakers over the weekend

Celebrity couple The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were seen sporting matching sneakers over the weekend. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer couple Selena Gomez and The Weeknd continue to display the adorable love that they share. Recently, the couple sported matching sneakers that were designed by The Weeknd himself, and fans went crazy seeing the couple's subtle expression of their love.

During their travels last weekend, the couple snapped a few Instagram photos displaying their new Parallel sneaker-boot hybrid shoes. This design of the white trainers was the result of The Weeknd's collaboration with Puma.

The 25-year old "Fetish" singer was seen posing for the camera with her assistant, Theresa Marie Mungus. Mungus also sported the same pair of sneakers. As for Gomez, she was seen wearing an all-blue tracksuit, black sunglasses, and white shoes.

On the same day, The Weeknd himself went to Instagram and posted a photo of his own pair of Puma sneakers, as well as his girlfriend's. The photos were taken in a private jet.

Gomez has been seen on multiple occasions in the past wearing merchandise from her boyfriend's numerous tours. However, this is the first time that she went out rocking one of her boyfriend's own creations.

The date night was most likely what the two were up to when they skipped this year's MTV Video Music Awards. Both Gomez and The Weeknd will soon be very busy as The Weeknd's "Starboy: Legend of the Fall" tour is coming very soon. On the other hand, Gomez will be working on her new movie in New York.

The popular couple is widely adored all over the globe for their gestures of love for each other, from gala appearances to laid back weekend hangouts. The couple's affection for each other seem to overflow into their social media posts.

The sneakers sported by the celebrity couple were sold out right after the collection was released. According to Puma, a new collection is expected to arrive on Oct. 26.