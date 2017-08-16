Entertainment
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd news: Couple spend date night laughing and cuddling; Singer to support beau at 2017 VMAs?

Sotero Nacional

Singers The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were recently seen enjoying a date night at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood.REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye continue to spend time together and it seems that they have no qualms expressing their affection for each other in public.

spent date night recently at a comedy club in Los Angeles and had no qualms expressing their affection for each other in public. Gomez might hit the VMAs' red carpet with him later this month.

The celebrity couple was at the Laugh Factory in West Hollywood last Friday, Aug. 11. They reportedly enjoyed a night of entertainment from some of Tinseltown's funniest comedians. The chart-topping singers were seen canoodling and laughing in the upper mezzanine of the comedy club.

The lineup of comedians included Tacarra Williams, Jonathan Kite from "2 Broke Girls," Raj Sharma, Max Amini and Chris Redd.

Williams shared a video of her and Gomez on social media and captioned it, "She said I was hilarious."

The Laugh Factory also shared a picture of the chuckling couple on their Instagram account. It was captioned, "Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez."

Gomez recently dished about her relationship to Ryan Seacrest, "It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually... I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."

She also said that she tried keeping her private life to herself but found it very tiresome.

In related news, fans are speculating on whether Gomez will attend the 2017 Video Music Awards (VMAs) to support The Weeknd, who is up for five awards and is scheduled to perform at the show. Gomez is not up for any awards and has been known to skip the VMAs.

Last year, she had a falling out with her ex-beau Justin Bieber which caused a feud on social media which led to them not posting updates for a while. When the VMAs came, none of them attended even if they were up for some awards.

Now, however, Gomez appears to be smitten with The Weeknd and is expected to attend the 2017 VMAs on Sunday, Aug. 27 to support him.

