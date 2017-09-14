Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dating news: Couple living together in NYC

Celebrity couple The Weeknd and Selena Gomez at the 2017 Met Gala. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Selena Gomez recently moved in with The Weeknd in New York City, and it looks like the lovebirds have never been happier.

The "Bad Liar" singer is reportedly renting an apartment in Greenwich Village for the next few months while she is shooting her movie with director Woody Allen.

Gomez, 25, normally stays in hotels, but this time around, she opted to rent a place instead, which looks like it was a good idea, since she and boyfriend The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — 27, now get to spend more time together.

"Selena loves coming home to Abel, and knowing that she can cuddle with him when he's not on tour makes her feel secure," an unnamed source told Hollywood Life. "She is happy about this next step in their relationship and she is hopeful about their future together."

"They are both super busy with work so it is nice that, when they have some down time between busy schedules, they have a home together," the source added.

The apartment is said to have 11.6-feet high ceilings, Juliette glass balconies and English kitchens, according to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight. Similar apartments in the building are reportedly priced at $16,000 a month.

Living with the two in the NYC apartment is Gomez's recently adopted Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. The couple was photographed spending some down time at a pet store in New York called Citipups on Sept. 2, and the singer soon revealed that she took in one of the dogs in the store.

The singer is a real dog lover. She owns six dogs, although the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is the first she is sharing with The Weeknd. Gomez's last adoption was a husky named Baylor, which she took in while on a trip in Canada with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Gomez is set to star in the upcoming Woody Allen movie alongside Elle Fanning and Jude Law.