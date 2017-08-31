'Secret of Mana' 3D remake confirmed, Square Enix reveals

'Secret of Mana' characters, Randi, Primm, and Popoi Square Enix Co., Ltd

Game Developer Square Enix confirmed that an upcoming 3D remake of the classic game, "Secret of Mana" is underway.

The remake of the iconic role-playing game (RPG) will be launched worldwide on Feb. 15, 2008. Its digital version will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita.

Square Enix also released the game's trailer online last Aug. 25. The announcement trailer features a prologue which discloses the story behind the fantasy adventure game.

"Gods called upon the great Mana Beast to join the fight...leaving the world engulfed in despair. When calamity strikes, a hero wielding the Mana Sword shall lead the world toward peace once again," the trailer divulges.

Afterward, the short clip reveals the main character, Randi, taking the Mana Sword and flying off with Primm and Popoi to embark on their quest. The characters go on an adventure to "defeat evil forces...in attempts to bring balance to the world."

Fans of the game can expect more than just revamped graphics. As heard in the trailer, the characters of the game will be speaking, and the game offers another language option — players will be able to experience the adventure game with Japanese voices and subtitles.

Additionally, the game will come with a new soundtrack, which pays tribute to the original game. It will support local multiplayer mode and can accommodate up to three players.

Players have a chance to pre-order the game on PlayStation Network. Those who order in advance will also receive individual PSN avatars for Randi, Primm, and Popi. Other pre-order bonuses are downloadable content (DLC) costumes which will be given on the game's launch date itself.

Gamers who cannot wait for the commercial release of the "Secret of Mana's" 3D remake will have the chance to play it at both the Square Enix and PlayStation booths at the upcoming PAX West, a gaming event that will be held in Seattle, Washington from Sept. 1 to 4.