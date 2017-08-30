'Secret of Mana' 3D remake confirmed by Square Enix; To be released in PS4, PS Vita in Feb. 2018

Game banner for "Secret of Mana," a 1993 action role-playing 2D video game created by Square. Square Enix

Nintendo players from the 90's may have already heard about "Secret of Mana," a classic Japanese action role-playing video game. The 2D game was well-received by the public and is still gaining attention from modern players until now. The good news for the game's followers was revealed recently by Square Enix, confirming that the 3D remake of "Secret of Mana" will arrive early next year.

Square Enix made the announcement of "Secret of Mana" 3D remake at the Gamescom event last week. The Japanese game studio revealed that the remake is already in the works, and if there will be no changes in their schedule, the game will be released on Feb. 15, 2018. The February release of

"Secret of Mana" 3D remake next year will also mark the original game's 25th anniversary. The remake will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita consoles.

The announcement of "Secret of Mana" 3D came with a trailer that teased the remake's upgraded visuals. Screenshots of the gameplay were also revealed, showing a top down view of the game that is similar to the original.

Square Enix stated that the "Secret of Mana" 3D remake will feature a lot of improvements from the original 2D game. Players will see the new version boasting improved graphics, gameplay, and musical scoring. The remake will also include an online multiplayer content, following the trend of today's popular game titles.

The original "Secret of Mana" game has proven to be a classic 2D video game that still attracts the new generation of gamers. First launched in 1993 by Square game studio, "Secret of Mana" has become so popular that it is included in the featured game titles in Super NES Classic, according to Nerdist.

The game tells the story of Randi, Primm, and Popoi as they begin a dangerous adventure to the flying Mana fortress to defeat the main villain, Thantos.