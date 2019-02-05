Sean Doherty to be new principal of Trinity College Bristol

The new principal of the Church of England's Trinity College, Bristol has been announced as Rev Dr Sean Doherty, currently on the staff of St Mellitus' College in London.

Doherty has served as tutor in ethics at St Mellitus College in London for the last eight years and as director of studies for the last four. He and his wife Gaby live opposite Grenfell Tower with their four children; Gaby is the author of Grenfell Hope, a book about their experience of the fire and the impact it had on them and their community.

Rev Dr Sean Doherty with his wife Gaby.

Doherty is the author of The Only Way is Ethics and has contributed to the ongoing debate on human sexuality in the CofE as a member of the General Synod and through the 'Living in Love and Faith' process.

He describes himself as a 'Christian who experiences same-sex attraction but who has chosen to move away from a gay identity', writing in an article for Kirby Laing Institute for Christian Ethics of the need to 'vigorously challenge the rigid, binary 'gay-straight' polarity as a marker of identity' and to 'model and promote celibacy – whether temporary or lifelong'.

Trinity's departing principal Rev Dr Emma Ineson said: 'Sean brings with him a wealth of experience in theological education, which will be invaluable to Trinity in the coming years. He is someone who will understand and embrace Trinity's kingdom vision. He is a gifted academic and is well known and respected in the wider Church of England, and in various other networks. Above all, Sean has a gentle and humble nature, a pastor's heart, and a passion to share in the formation of leaders for the church. I am excited to see what God will do through Trinity under Sean's leadership over the coming years.'

Doherty said: 'I had heard through Emma Ineson about some of the exciting things going on at Trinity, especially its kingdom ethos. I'm delighted to join a community that places such value on the formation of the whole person. You get that best through community – a community that is open to the Holy Spirit.'