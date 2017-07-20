'Scream' season 3 release date, cast news: Rappers Tyga, C.J. Wallace join horror show
The third season of "Scream" is set to release sometime next year. In order to revive interest in the series, the show just went through some significant casting changes.
Season 3 will be a reboot of the series which means there will be a new showrunner as well as a new cast of characters and a different story. Rapper-actors Tyga aka Michael Ray Stevenson and C.J. Wallace were recently hired to play two of the main cast.
Tyga will portray Jamal who has a big heart and is very loyal to his step-brother Deion, a high school football player on track to get a college scholarship. However, a masked killer uses Deion's dark past against him. This turn of events changes Deion and makes him question his own sanity. The role of Jamal's step-brother has yet to be cast.
Wallace will play Amir, an obedient child of strict parents who expect him to take over the family business and stay away from bothersome relationships.
Other characters that have not been cast are: Liv, Deion's cheerleader girlfriend; Kym, the rebellious one in the group; and Beth, who is the outcast of the seniors and sports a goth look.
Brett Matthews who is known for "The Vampire Diaries" and "Supernatural" will be the new showrunner. He will also executive produce along with Queen Latifah, Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty for Flavor Unit Entertainment.
The "Scream" TV series was adapted from the hit film franchise that premiered back in 1996 with Neve Campbell in the lead role. The first season of the TV run arrived in 2015.
"Scream" season 3 will be a six-episode run and the first three episodes will be released on the same night for viewers to binge-watch. A release date has not been set but it is expected to premiere sometime in March 2018 on MTV.
-
'Orange Is The New Black' creator says she's bought terrorism insurance because of new Jesus TV show she's working on
The creator of "Orange Is the New Black" recently said she's working on a new fictional series about Jesus' teenage years
-
Chris Pratt's remarkable conversion story... and more of his quotes on faith
His meteoric rise from total unknown, to small-time TV actor, to big league A-lister is a modern rebuke to the idea that nice guys finish last.
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Diagnosed with cancer, this Christian got through it by praying and painting Jesus' last day on earth
- The face of Christ? Turin Shroud does contain the blood of a torture victim, research suggests
- Would-be bride turns canceled $30,000 wedding reception into banquet for the homeless
- How the least perfect people are sometimes the most important for God's plan
- Alt-right popularity drives black Southern Baptist pastor to leave denomination: 'I've had enough'
- 3 conversations Christians can no longer ignore
- How – and why – Christians are helping some of the poorest and most distressed
- ISIS receipt surfaces in Mosul for sale of 20-year-old woman to jihadi for $1,500
- 16-year-old Christian boy is the latest victim of Pakistan's blasphemy law
- More than 9 in 10 British kids don't go to church: Here's how Scripture Union is helping change that
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Middle East is 'going backwards' and Syria will get worse, warns head of SAT-7
- Two Catholic priests kidnapped in troubled eastern Democratic Republic of Congo