'Scream' season 3 release date, cast news: Rappers Tyga, C.J. Wallace join horror show

The third season of "Scream" is set to release sometime next year. In order to revive interest in the series, the show just went through some significant casting changes.

Season 3 will be a reboot of the series which means there will be a new showrunner as well as a new cast of characters and a different story. Rapper-actors Tyga aka Michael Ray Stevenson and C.J. Wallace were recently hired to play two of the main cast.

Tyga will portray Jamal who has a big heart and is very loyal to his step-brother Deion, a high school football player on track to get a college scholarship. However, a masked killer uses Deion's dark past against him. This turn of events changes Deion and makes him question his own sanity. The role of Jamal's step-brother has yet to be cast.

Wallace will play Amir, an obedient child of strict parents who expect him to take over the family business and stay away from bothersome relationships.

Other characters that have not been cast are: Liv, Deion's cheerleader girlfriend; Kym, the rebellious one in the group; and Beth, who is the outcast of the seniors and sports a goth look.

Advertisement

Brett Matthews who is known for "The Vampire Diaries" and "Supernatural" will be the new showrunner. He will also executive produce along with Queen Latifah, Shakim Conpere and Yaneley Arty for Flavor Unit Entertainment.

The "Scream" TV series was adapted from the hit film franchise that premiered back in 1996 with Neve Campbell in the lead role. The first season of the TV run arrived in 2015.

"Scream" season 3 will be a six-episode run and the first three episodes will be released on the same night for viewers to binge-watch. A release date has not been set but it is expected to premiere sometime in March 2018 on MTV.