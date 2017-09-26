'Scream' season 3 reboot cast news: Tyler Posey lands regular role in MTV series

Actor Tyler Posey arrives for the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Power

It looks like Tyler Posey is not planning to stay out of the limelight for long. After playing a werewolf in "Teen Wolf," the 25-year-old actor has landed a regular role in the rebooted third season of "Scream."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Posey will play a high school dropout, Shane, who now makes a living as a drug dealer and party promoter. Other than that, more specific details on the character remain under wraps.

Posey joined previously announced series regulars Ronald "RJ" Cyler II ("Power Rangers"), Keke Palmer ("Scream Queens"), Giorgia Whigham ("13 Reasons Why"), Giullian Yao Gioiello ("Julie's Greenroom"), Jessica Sula ("Split"), and C.J. Wallace ("Notorious").

The rebooted third season of "Scream" will focus on Deion Elliot (Cyler II), an ambitious man who hopes to secure a college football scholarship outside Atlanta, Georgia. His plan, however, goes awry when he and his friends become the target of a mysterious masked killer.

The exciting casting news came five months after MTV announced that they were rebooting the popular slasher series. As part of the reboot process, it was revealed that Brett Matthews ("The Vampire Diaries" and "Supernatural") will now serve as the main showrunner.

"[The reboot] it completely honors the franchise and fans of the franchise will love this and I think it also will bring a whole new group of fans to it," former MTV programming president, founder of production studio DiGa and an executive producer on the "Scream" series, Tony DiSanto, said in an interview with The Business Insider. ""You don't have to have seen the films to jump right into this. It's almost like the Christopher Nolan sort of reboot of 'Scream'... It's starting over, but you'll recognize the DNA of the original storylines."

The rebooted third season of "Scream" is intended to premiere March 2018 on MTV.